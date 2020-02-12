To Hell with Kahumbu: Koroga Festival to proceed in Hell’s Gate after court dismissed her case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – The Environment Court has dismissed a case by activist Paula Kahumbu who wanted to stop Koroga Festival set for this weekend in Hell’s Gate, Naivasha.

The Environment Court sitting in Nakuru ruled that Kahumbu’s case is “baseless”, and ordered that Capital FM and other organisers of the event proceeds with the mega cultural entertainment event that will by renown musicians, led by Diamond Platnumz, Hart The Band and Mike Rua.

In her suit, Kahumbu had argued that the event will disrupt a major ecosystem for the Ruppel Vultures and wanted the event relocated, but the court disagreed with her, saying she had no case.

Kahumbu has been running a negative social media campaign against Koroga, mobilising Kenyans to support her, but many dismissed her as an attention-seeker out to please donors.

All is now set for Koroga Festival at Hells Gate on Friday and Saturday, a fun-filled Valentines’ weekend.

Developing story….