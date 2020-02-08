Thousands queue to view Moi’s body in Parliament amid tight security

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Kenyans turned up in large numbers Saturday to view the body of former president Daniel Moi which will lie-in-state in Parliament for three days.

Kenyans started queuing as early as 7 am, just before the gun carriage with Moi’s body was escorted into Parliament by the military.

Those who interviewed by Capital News spoke fondly of a man who ruled Kenya for 24 years, with majority sharing nostalgic memories of the free milk program for public primary schools.

For some, like Mike Ouma, they attributed their academic success to the milk which they say acted as the only motivation to pursue education, at a time the government was battling high levels of illiteracy among Kenyans.

“I hated education so much, but I went to school due to the free milk,” Ouma, who went ahead with education to acquire a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) said.

Hundreds of police officers, some on horse-back were deployed outside Parliament to manage the queues of Kenyans determined to view Moi’s body.

Kennedy Ng’ang’a, a resident of Kabete pleaded with Kenyans to forgive Moi, saying he ruled at a time the country faced a myriad of challenges, that required him to be firm.

“Why burden yourself with hatred?” he posed while referring to Moi’s striking last statement as he handed over power to his predecessor President Mwai Kibaki,” he said, and recalled Moi’s last words of “if I have done anything wrong, please forgive me, I also forgive those hurt me.”

A program released by Parliament on Friday states that Kenyans will have a chance to view Moi’s body from 2pm, after President Uhuru Kenyatta and other leaders, government officials and international dignitaries.

Moi died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for more than three months following a long illness, associated with old age. He was 95.

Moi’s son Gideon and Raymond said “as a family, we have accepted.”

On Tuesday the gun carriage and state funeral procession will make its way from Parliament buildings to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the national memorial service where thousands of Kenyans are expected to attend. He will be accorded a state burial on Wednesday at his Sacho home in Kabarak.