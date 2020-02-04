SUPKEM urges unity as nation mourns retired president Moi’s death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 4 – The Supreme Council of Kenya Muslims (SUPKEM) Tuesday said the late Retired President Daniel Moi has left a legacy of peace and unity in the country.

In a statement, the organization’s acting National Chairperson Alhajj Hassan Ole Naado said the former Head of State was dedicated in his service to Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We acknowledge Mzee Moi’s contribution to our beloved country, We, particularly celebrate all the years of his adult life that he dedicated to serving the public and We will forever appreciate Mzee’s legacy to building and uniting the country,” he stated.

The late former president died at Nairobi Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit at 5.20am Tuesday.

He had battled a long illness and died at the age of 95 years.

Meanwhile, a cross section of Kenyans appealed to leaders to focus on unity and promoting national cohesion in honor of Moi.

Charles Ngige, a photographer based in Nairobi, appealed to politicians to shun divisive utterances.

“Let’s not just speak of the negative things, let’s remember the good things he did, I would like to appeal to the president and former prime minister as you initiate the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) you should adopt the three philosophies peace, love and unity from the late president Moi,” he stated.

Ngige pointed during the regime the late president dealt with soil erosion by building gabions.

“He was doing the gabions to prevent soil erosion we would be mobilized by the head teacher in school to meet the president and participate during the construction of the gabions,” he said.

The late President will be remembered for his generosity, he would give out free milk to schools for the students, Ngige added.

“When I was in class four, we would be given free milk ‘maziwa ya Nyayo’, I will remember this man for giving us free milk,” he said.

Other Nairobi residents noted Moi was the longest serving President having ruled Kenya for 24 years.

“Learning through class, Moi was among the leaders who served for a long time, his rule might be debate able, but he took the reins from Kenyatta when he died up to 2002,” they noted.