Starehe Boys Centre candidates lose study materials during a fire outbreak

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Candidates from one of the country’s prestigious schools Starehe Boys’ Centre, lost study materials of unknown value after a fire outbreak on Saturday spread to the school’s study block.

The school has in the recent past been known for producing top scholars across Kenya and the world at large.

Speaking exclusively to Capital News, Starehe Boys’ Centre Acting Director Josphat Mwaura said the fire spread from the workshop to the study rooms where some four students had planned to use for their private studies during the half-term holiday.

“Some 72 boys and 20 prefects and captains moved their books to the study block and were planning to have their private study as the rest proceed for their mid-term holidays,” said Mwaura.

The school is currently exploring various options that it will sue to recover some of the property lost during the fire incident.

“ We have asked the students to prepare a list of the books they have lost, we will procure some and we are reaching out to the ministry of education to see if they can help us with that process,” he adds.

Some of the students were earlier traumatized after the incident but have recovered after they were given a platform to express themselves during the thanksgiving prayer the school conducted on Sunday morning.

The Acting Director Josphat Mwaura on Sunday morning issued a statement said the fire started at 6:30 Saturday evening where a majority of the students had left for their midterm break.

“Our established fire and disaster response protocols were immediately activated, specifically to account for all boys that were at the Centre while appropriate teams made preliminary efforts to contain the fire,” Mwaura said.

The school added that no one was injured during the fire incidence and all the boys and staff had been accounted for.

The cause of the fire incident, however, remains a mystery until investigations are completed.