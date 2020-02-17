Spiraling rape, defilement cases in Busia linked to cover up by local administrators

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 17 – Rights groups based in Busia County have raised a red flag over increased cases of rape and defilement in the boarder county amid concerns of cover up by local administrators.

In 2 decades, 14,000 young girls and women have been defiled in the county, among them a 2-year-old who was defiled by a man, aged 46 in 2017.

The offender was sentenced to 6 years in prison in December 2019.

It is a worrying culture that is being fueled by the decay of morals and greed – both by residents and authorities.

Young girls and women have paid the highest price.

It is so bad that some victim’s families have resorted to negotiate with culprits instead of pursuing justice in a court of law where some say, “justice is for the rich”.

Last year alone, available statistics by human rights groups fighting gender-based violence in Busia indicate at least 432 young girls and women were defiled.

The latest incident occurred on February 7, when a 24-year-old survived an attempted defilement, but during the struggle, one of her ears was bitten off.

She also sustained other injuries in the face and her hands.

According to police in Busia, the lady, a house help from Uganda, was attacked by a relative of her employer, who has since been arrested and arraigned in court, where he denied the charges.

The accused was identified as Victor Kubasu.

On February 13, Kubasu admitted to biting off the victim’s ear and is on Monday expected to face fresh charges according to police.

Capital FM News spoke to Mary Makokha, Executive Director of Rural Education and Economic Enhancement Programme, who said the suspect attacked the girl at night, as they were having dinner in the presence of the family’s herdsman and a 12-year-old boy.

“He (the suspect) first came as the girl was cooking but after much struggle, he was chased away,” Makokha told Capital News, citing the traumatized girl’s narration.

The house help’s employee was not in the house at the time of the incident.

The attacker first assaulted the aged herdsman before locking himself inside the girl’s bedroom where he inserted two fingers in her mouth, cut off her ear and inflicted other injuries in her bodies.

“He would have killed the girl were it not for quick response by the neighbours,” she said.

While the incident is one among many unreported cases, Makokha attributed the trend to several factors, corruption being a key factor.

Culptirts, she said, are going to the extent of selling land in a bid to settle rape cases out of court or simply compromise authorities and local administrators.

“We are at times threatened. Some people even wonder why we are highlighting these cases,” she said.

Defilement attracts a term up to 10 years in prison.

Various studies by lobby groups like the Human Rights Watch have shown many rape victims are often stigmatized in their communities, sentiments shared by Makokha, who says “defilement has been normalized in Busia.”