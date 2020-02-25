Senator Ledama Ole Kina arrested over hate remarks at BBI meeting

Today 10:53 am (15 seconds ago)

By CAPITAL REPORTER, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Senator Ledama Ole Kina was arrested Tuesday, following remarks he made at a Bulding Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Narok at the weekend.

The Senator was arrested outside Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi.

