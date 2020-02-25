Senator Ledama Ole Kina arrested over hate remarks at BBI meeting

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Senator Ledama Ole Kina was arrested Tuesday, following remarks he made at a Bulding Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Narok at the weekend.
The Senator was arrested outside Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi.
“
By CAPITAL REPORTER, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 – Senator Ledama Ole Kina was arrested Tuesday, following remarks he made at a Bulding Bridges Initiative (BBI) rally in Narok at the weekend.
The Senator was arrested outside Royal Media Services offices in Nairobi.
“
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 25 - Senator Ledama Ole Kina was arrested Tuesday, following remarks he made at a…
Invading locusts spring into flight from ground vegetation as young girls in traditional Samburu-wear…
Ahmedabad, India, Feb 24 - Ever since Bill Clinton visited 20 years ago, India-US relations have warmed…
0 comments | 0 views
0 comments | 0 views
0 comments | 0 views