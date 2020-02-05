Ruto visits Moi home to condole the family

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday visited the family of retired President Daniel Moi at Kabarnet gardens in Nairobi where he assured them of Government support during the grieving period.

The DP was received by Rongai MP Raymond Moi and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi among other family members.

“We are the people we are today because of retired President Daniel arap Moi. He had the vision, acumen, thorough knowledge and unmatched will in tackling our problems,” the DP said.

Ruto had earlier viewed Moi’s body at the Lee Funeral Home.

“Mzee Moi as evidently a hero to many. He mentored his immediate and extended family,” Ruto said, eulogising Moi as his mentor in the political career.

The former Eldoret North MP was one of the members of Youth for Kanu’92, which championed for the re-election of the retired President in the 1992 elections which was Kenya’s first multi-party poll after the repeal of a constitutional provision that had made Kenya a single-party state.

Moi died on Tuesday morning at the Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted for three months.

The family has said the burial arrangments have been taken over by the government.

“It is a government affair now. The military has taken over, we wait to hear from the government on the burial date and the burial arrangements,” one of Moi’s son Raymond who is also the Rongai MP told journalists on Tuesday.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared national mourning until Moi is buried, during which flags will fly at half-mast.