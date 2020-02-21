Ruto urges thorough probe on death of officer attached to Annex office

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 21 — Deputy President William Ruto Thursday called for thorough investigations to establish circumstances surrounding the death of an Administration Police officer attached to his Harambee House Annex office whose lifeless body was discovered at in Imara Daima with a gunshot wound on the head.

The 33-year-old officer was among guards manning the office when ex-Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and two foreigners visited last week.

Echesa has since been charged in court over a fake arms deal in which the foreigners were duped Sh11.5 million.

“I am Deeply saddened by the death of Police Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who worked in my Harambee House Annex Office. I urge the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his death,” Ruto said.

DP Ruto described Kenei as a disciplined young officer.

Kenei is said to have gone missing since Wednesday when he was expected to accompany his colleagues to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to record a statement on the fake arms deal where foreigners were promised a Sh39 billion tender for the supply of military.

He and two other AP officers are reported to have been manning Gate A of the Harambee House Annex, when Echesa and two others visited on February 13.

Kenei’s body was discovered in his Imara Daima house in Nairobi on Thursday. The scene was visited by DCI boss George Kinoti.

“One spent cartridge was recovered from the house and it is suspected the deceased committed suicide,” an Occurrence Book report filed at Embakasi Police Station indicated, in what is now a subject of investigations.

Kenei is said to have been living at the extension of a main house, and his door was found open at the time his body was recovered.

Officers from homicide department have kicked off investigations to establish the cause of his death.

The matter of the arms deal which has been linked to meetings at the DP’s office saw the DP write to the Inspector General of police Hilary Mutyambai citing a breach of security.

He said any of his staff found culpable should face the law.

The DP also demanded that the foreigners who are the complainants do not leave the country until the investigations are completed.

Police on Thursday raided offices of the company said to have received Sh11.5 million from the investors as consultancy fee, and arrested two officials of the company.