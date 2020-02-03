Ruto calls for honesty in raging BBI debate

0 SHARES Share Tweet

,

KISII, Kenya, Feb 2 – Deputy President William Ruto pleaded with leaders to honest in the raging debate on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) across the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said leaders should also respect and accommodate divergent views in the process for it to be a success, a day after some of the leaders allied to him like Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria were ejected from a meeting in Kitui.

Ruto further noted that everyone need to be given a chance to air their views as BBI “is not just for politicians but every Kenyan”.

“We are building bridges of friendship and development; let us stop any underlying hypocrisies and unite the country,” he said Sunday in Itierio, Kisii County, during the consecration of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenya’s South West Diocese Bishop Reverend Joseph Ombasa.

The Deputy President argued that it was time politicians stopped thinking within the confines of their political parties and accept that “we belong to one country”.

He said this was not the time to flex political muscles and demonstrating bravado.

Ruto is seen to be uncomfortable with the political relationship between his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is a likely presidential candidate in 2022.

Several MPs loyal to Ruto have vowed to lead parallel BBI meetings across the country, starting with Nakuru, where they said Ruto will attend, and also welcomed Uhuru and Raila.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro who accompanied the Deputy President explained that while the entire country was behind BBI, two factions had emerged, citing the ones that were honest and those using the Initiative to further their personal and political interests.

He blamed the push for the creation of regional governments in BBI to Governors who were serving their second terms.

“It would be selfish for us to create another layer of governance when Kenyans are burdened,” said the MP.

Instead, he noted that more resources need to be channeled to the empowerment of the youth, particularly the unemployed ones.

At the same time, Ruto said the Government was committed to ensuring there is 100 percent transition from primary to secondary school.

He said enough resources had been set aside to cater for the process that seeks to promote equity and equality in the country.

He said more funds were also being allocated to the construction and equipping of technical colleges across the country.

“We are supporting learners with bursaries and loans to boost enrollment,” he noted.

The renewed focus on technical training, Ruto said, would impart market-relevant skills and competencies to drive the Government’s development agenda.