Raymond Moi: Ex-President’s death a celebration of life well lived

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Rongai lawmaker, Raymond Moi, late President Daniel arap Moi’s third born son, Tuesday said the demise of his father marked a celebration of a life well lived.

Speaking at the Lee Funeral Home where the body of Kenya’s second president was moved after his death at the nearby Nairobi Hospital at 5.20am Tuesday, Raymond said his father will be remembered for championing for peace.

“So as much as we have been saddened by his death, we also feel it is a celebration because he has lived his life to the fullest,” he said.

Raymond assured Kenyans that they will be informed plans leading to the burial of Moi whom President Uhuru Kenyatta announced will be accorded a State funeral.

“We thank all Kenyans for their support and promise to update them on everything concerning this. We will not keep them in the dark,” he stated.

Raymond was flanked by other family members among them his brother Baringo Senator Gideon Moi who was at the Nairobi Hospital when Mzee Moi died.

Political leaders also mourned Moi as a leader who mentored many.

Former Vice President and Amani National Congress Party Leader Musalia Mudavadi said Moi was a firm leader.

“Those of us who knew him on a personal level know that we have lost a great leader. He played a huge rule for us to be where we are today and for that reason, we will forever be indebted to him,” said Mudavadi.

Ford Kenya Party Leader Moses Wetangula urged those with misgivings on Moi to forgive him and let him rest in peace.

Wetangula said Moi served during turbulent times adding that because of his efforts, the country is more stable.

Moi who died aged 95 served as president for 24 years after succeeding founding President Jomo Kenyatta following his death in 1978.