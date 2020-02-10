Raila views Moi’s body, terms him as humorous and cheerful

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga Monday joined Kenyans in paying his last respects to former President, the late Daniel Arap Moi, at the Parliament buildings in Nairobi.

The former Prime Minister was seen lifting a black fly-whisk handed to him by his son Raila Jnr three times before bowing down in honour of a man he has called a freedom fighter, humorous and cheerful.

He had just returned from Ethiopia where he attended the African Union meeting, after his United States visit with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga is among politicians and activists who were detained in Nyayo chambers within then Nairobi provision headquarters during the 24-year rule under Moi after the failed 1982 coup, when he was charged with treason and detained for 6 years.

However, in his condolence message last week, Raila indicated that he has since forgiven Moi, who is Kenya’s longest serving President.

