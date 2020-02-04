President Kenyatta proclaims national mourning following former President Moi’s death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – A period of national mourning was declared Tuesday following the demise of retired President Daniel Torotich Arap Moi, with flags set to fly at half mast until the evening of his burial.

The proclamation of national mourning was made By President Uhuru Kenyatta who confirmed Moi’s death.

Moi died at 5.20am at the Nairobi Hospital.

“In expression of the respect in which the memory of the Late Daniel Torotich Arap Moi is held, the nation will observe a period of national mourning from today until the day of his funeral,” ordered the President.

As an expression of public sorrow, the national flag will be flown at half-mast throughout the country including State House, State lodges, all public buildings and ground, all military bases, posts and stations, the proclamation outlined.

The directive will also apply to other facilities including Kenyan embassies, High commissions, Embassies, Consulate and Diplomatic offices abroad.

Mzee Moi will also be accorded a state funeral, with all the appropriate civilian and full military honors being rendered and observed, President Kenyatta who is on a visit to the United States said.

Born on September 2, 1924, Moi first served as Vice President for fourteen years, before taking over as an Acting President on August 22, 1978, following the death of President Jomo Kenyatta, who ascended to the presidency in 1964 after serving as Kenya’s inaugural Prime Minister when the country gained independence in 1963.

He later was declared substantive President in September 1978 after a special cabinet meeting endorsed him for the November 8, 1978 poll.

Moi retired on December 30, 2002, after Mwai Kibaki trounced his chosen successor, Uhuru, garnering 3.6 million votes, equivalent to 61 per cent of votes cast.