Population data segregation on ethnic basis fueling ethnic-based politics – critic

Tom Aosa is the Chairman of the Community Based Organizations Council/FILE/CFM – Moses Muoki

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – Head of the National Community Based Organisations Council Tom Aosa says the government should stop profiling communities during census, since Kenyans of diverse ethnic background are spread over the country.

His sentiments came days after the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) released report on a national census conducted in 2019, that detailed the population of ethnic groups and their share in the 47 million population national count.

Speaking during an interview with Capital FM News on Saturday, Aosa said such data is of no use other than for politicians planning to anchor their support base along tribal lines.

“Of what importance is data showing this tribe has more people than the other?” he wondered.

He recommends that the Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) uses statistics of people living in an area to review boundaries instead of ethnic data.

“Everything is political in this country. This data will only help politicians to plan their campaign strategies,” he said.

According to the data Kikuyu’s are the largest ethnic group in the country with 8,148, 668 people while Dahalo is the smallest with a population of 575 people.

The data also captured other areas like the rate of education penetration and religion.