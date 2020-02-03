Polytechnic students in Kisumu go on the rampage over Sh6,000 fee hike

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 3 – Learning at Kisumu National Polytechnic was Monday paralyzed after students went on the rampage over what they termed as arbitrary fee increment and suspensions.

The students through their union had organized a demonstration Monday morning prompting the management to alert the police.

Police officers in full combat arrived at the institution and ordered the students out of the compound catching them unawares.

A section of students pelted stones at the officers, who in return threw teargas to disperse the rowdy students.

Shop owners nearby were forced to close do0wn their businesses in the wake of the protests that have in the recent past degenerated into looting sprees results to loss of property.

Joseph Mbaka, the chairman of the student’s association said the student community was angered by the administration’s decision to hike fees without an explanation.

The students complained that the school fee has been increased, in some courses, Sh 6,000 while others had the Sh10,000 figure as an increment.

Mbaka said the whole students studying mechanical engineering were suspended for no apparent reason.

“The deputy principal administration is abusing his office, students are suspended, and suspension letters are being issued like bursary cheques,” he said.

He said the students will fight for their right to the bitter end accusing the management of overburdening students from increment of fees.

Speaking to the press next to Kisumu Moi Stadium after being driven out of the institution, Mbaka said the students be demanding for the unconditional reinstatement of their suspended colleagues.

“We want all those students who have been suspended to come back because they were suspended unlawfully,” he said.

He accused the police of using live bullets on the students who had planned a peaceful demonstration to air out their grievances.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the institution had since been closed indefinitely.

Efforts to reach out to the institution’s principal bore no fruit as his phone went unanswered.