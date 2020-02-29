Police officer among 4 kidnappers killed as Chinese national rescued

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 29 – A Chinese national who had been kidnapped was rescued Saturday, in a dramatic shoot-out that left four gangsters killed.

Among the four slain criminals was an Administration Police officer said to be notorious in colluding with thugs.

“They had demanded USD1,000,000 (Sh100 million) from the Chinese man,” said George Kinoti, whose officers trailed the suspects to their hideout in Jamhuri estate off Ngong Road.

They had locked up the Chinese man at a house, where they were trailed by detectives.

Police said detectives started looking for the man on Wednesday, when a report was made by William Zituo, the Chairman of the Kenya-China Chamber of Commerce.

A report filed at Kilimani Police Station shows that the four men identified themselves as DCI detectives when they picked him up from an office at China Centre.

But when his colleagues inquired at the station, they were informed that he was not under arrest, and that is when an investigation was launched.

With the help of CCTV cameras, detectives were able to identify the registration number of the vehicle they had used. They later started making telephone calls to his brother demanding USD1,000,000 to release him.

“They used several numbers and all were tracked and traced to the house on Ngong Road where they were cornered today,” Kinoti said.

Among the four killed, he said, is an Administration Policeman.

“We are investigating to know who else he has been working with,” Kinoti said.

A gun, police pocket phone and a saloon car were recovered.