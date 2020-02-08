PICTURES STORY: Moi lies-in-state in Parliament

Kenyans viewing Moi’s body in Parliament where it will lie-in-state for three days from Saturday February 8, 2020.
President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret views the body of retired president Daniel arap Moi in Parliament on February 8, 2020.
Deputy President William Ruto views Moi’s body in Parliament.
Military officers escort the coffin of late former Kenya’s President Daniel Arap Moi, draped in the National Flag, into Parliament Buildings to Lie-in-State for public viewing, in Nairobi, on February 8, 2020.
Military officers escort the coffin of late former Kenya’s President Daniel Arap Moi, draped in the National Flag, into Parliament Buildings to Lie-in-State for public viewing, in Nairobi, on February 8, 2020. Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 95, President announced on February 4, 2020.
Kenyans queue to view Moi’s body in Parliament on February 8, 2020.
Hundreds of police officers were deployed to Parliament during public viewing of Moi’s body. /JOSEPH MURAYA.
