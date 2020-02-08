PICTURES STORY: Moi lies-in-state in Parliament
PICTURES STORY: Moi lies-in-state in Parliament
I have lost a mentor, Uhuru says of Moi’s death
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8- “President Moi was a mentor to many, including myself,” those were the words…
Uhuru pays last respects to Moi who is lying-in-state in Parliament
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 - President Uhuru Kenyatta Saturday paid his last respects to former president…
Moi’s death: Uhuru says he has lost a mentor
Why we must Step-up the fight Against Illicit Financial Flows
By Guest Blog
China adopted a wholistic approach in curbing coronavirus
By Wu Peng
