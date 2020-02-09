Over 24,000 people viewed Moi’s body on Saturday, more queued Sunday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Over 24,000 people viewed the body of former President Daniel arap Moi on Saturday, with the number projected to rise even further Sunday, officials said.

Clerk of the National Assembly Michael Sialai, said 24,863 Kenyans turned up to view the body of the former president on Saturday and expressed optimism of more numbers by the end of the exercise on Monday evening.

Head of the Civil Service Joseph Kinyua sais the government projects that number could rise to 100,000 on Sunday, “I am pleased that yesterday (Saturday) Kenyans ranging to 30,000 people viewed the body of President Moi with that figure projected to rise today to 100, 000 people.”

Capital News spoke to several Kenyans who lined up to view Moi’s body, including Nelson Oracha who said he travelled overnight from Kakamega just to see Moi’s body.

“It is a historic moment,” he said, “I came all the way to view the body of our former president.”

Kenyans began queuing from Kencom house, through KICC on City Hall Way to Parliament as early as 7:30 am and waited patiently to view the body of the man who ruled for 24 years.

“This is a one in a lifetime opportunity,” said Philip Walubengo who said he travelled from Kakamega to view the body.

For some, like Mike Ouma, they attributed their academic success to the milk which they say acted as the only motivation to pursue education, at a time the government was battling high levels of illiteracy among Kenyans.

“I hated education so much, but I went to school due to the free milk,” Ouma, who went ahead with education to acquire a Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), said.

Former President Mwai Kibaki also paid his last respects to his predecessor Daniel arap Moi on Sunday.

Kibaki was driven to Parliament at 11.30 am amid tight security, but KTN News, the only TV station with live coverage from Parliament where Moi’s body was lying-in-state was not allowed to show him viewing, but images were shared to the media when he left.

The public viewing of Moi’s body was officially kicked off by President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday, accompanied by First Lady Margret Kenyatta.

Deputy President William Ruto and a host of other dignitaries then went in before members of the public were allowed in.

The last day of public viewing is on Monday, ahead of a memorial service at Nyayo National Stadium on Tuesday followed by a state burial on Wednesday when Moi will be accorded a 19-gun salute by the military.