Nyayo milk motivated many to go to school

, NAIROBI, Kenya, February 8- Charles Omenya never liked education.

“I was a naughty boy,” Omenya described his childhood during an interview with Capital News, on the queue to view the body of Kenya’s second president Daniel arap Moi.

It was under the tenure of President Moi, that Omenya never thought of pursuing what is largely believed to be the key to success.

But then came the news of free milk for all public primary schools, an initiative by the former President, that made him change his mind.

“It was my sole motivation to join school,” Omenya said. At the time the Government was battling high levels of illiteracy among Kenyans.

Omenya eventually completed primary school and later joined Moi Minariet High School in Bomet County. He said he is a hustler.

“That is his legacy…Moi free milk made me go to school,” said Omenya, a resident of Pipeline estate in Embakasi, Nairobi.

On Saturday, though sad, he was excited to see the body of a man who made him pursue education, through the free milk programme.

Kipkorir Kirui, who was in the queue by 8 am said he remembers Moi for “his good leadership and maintaining the country’s security.”

“Though the economy was not as big, life was affordable than it is today,” Kirui said.

Francis Mbugua, a resident of Nakuru County, recalled how the former President during his frequents tour stumbled on him while sleeping in a public park.

The president, he said, gave him Sh2,000 to start a small business.

“That changed my life. That was a lot of money,” he said of the 1982 encounter with Moi who died on Tuesday.

Mathew Ng’anga, a resident of Kabete constituency remembers the free milk and Moi’s firm leadership.

“There was some sense of respect and fear during his leadership,” he said adding that “Moi is not dead. He has just rested.”

Ng’ng’a’s advice to Kenyans who might be holding a grudge with Moi is to just forgive him saying his tenure was faced by a myriad of challenges, coupled with a volatile political environment.

Thousands of Kenyans joined long queues to see the body, which will- lie in state- for three days, ahead of burial on Wednesday, at his Kabarak.

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday detailed education and stability, as Moi’s legacy, for the 24 years Moi ruled the country.

He was speaking after chairing a Cabinet meeting at State House, and before he went to Parliament to view Moi’s body.

“He was a great son of Kenya, a cherished brother, a loving father, a mentor to many, a father of our nation and a champion of Pan-Africanism,” the President said.

Moi died on Tuesday at the Nairobi Hospital where he had been admitted for more than three months following a long illness, associated with old age. He was 95.

Moi’s son Gideon and Raymond said, “as a family, we have accepted.”

On Tuesday the gun carriage and state funeral procession will make its way from Parliament buildings to the Nyayo Stadium, the venue of the national memorial service where thousands of Kenyans are expected to attend. He will be accorded a state burial on Wednesday at his Sacho home in Kabarak.