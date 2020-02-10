Nobody is an angel, Moi wasn’t either – Kalonzo Musyoka

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 10 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenyans who still hold a grudge against late retired President Daniel arap Moi to forgive him and let the former leader who reigned for 24 years rest in peace.

Musyoka who spoke in parliament soon after viewing Moi’s body on Monday, which was lying-in-state for the third and final day, said every human being is bound to make mistakes and Moi was not different.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nobody is an angel and Mzee was definitely not an angel. He had his share of flaws, but he stood his ground and urged us all to live in peace love and unity. So, for now let us celebrate him and the great things he did for this country,” the former Vice President who was accompanied by his son Kennedy stated.

The Wiper Party leader pointed out that Moi had left behind a legacy that should not be tainted because of the few things that he did wrong.

“There is a famous clip where Moi asks everyone, he wronged to forgive him and adds that he already forgave those who did him wrong. I am sure he died in peace and it is our time to let him rest in peace too. His memories will live forever,” Musyoka added.

Monday being the third and final day of the public viewing, Kenyans continued to stream into Parliament buildings to view his body ahead of a State memorial service on Tuesday, February 11.

The government called on Kenyans planning to attend the service at Nyayo National Stadium to be seated by 7.00am.

Speaking to Capital FM News on Monday, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said this will ensure the exercise expected to be attended by thousands of Kenyans is seamless.

“All those Kenyans intending to attend should be there by 7.00am,” he said.

Oguna said the projected number of Heads of State who will attend the memorial service and the subsequent burial of the retired leader in his Kabarak home, Baringo County is set to rise from the current 10 that was announced on Sunday.

“A comprehensive list will be issued in the course of the day, but we expect quite a number,” he said.