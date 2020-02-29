New Health CS Kagwe hits the ground running with war on coronavirus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 29 — Mutahi Kagwe has taken over at the Ministry of Health, with his first task being to put in place mitigating measures against coronavirus.

Kagwe was sworn-in on Friday alongside other appointees, pledging to ensure Kenya is adequately prepared to tackle the deadly virus, in the event it gets to Kenya.

“We are not taking any chances,” he told reporters when he took over from Sicily Kariuki at Afya House. Sicily moves to Water docket.

“And I am urging all of us to work together, the public should also join hands and follow the guidelines given by the ministry. Even the media as the fourth estate has a role to play in educating the public.”

Kenya has scaled up its preparedness for coronavirus, following increased risks of spreading into the country, following confirmation in Nigeria which reported the first case in Sub Saharan Africa.

Consequently, President Uhuru Kenyatta issued an Executive Order Friday, establishing a national emergency response committee to be chaired by the newly-appointed Health CS, with members drawn from other ministries, to evaluate and enhance preparedness by equipping all Level Five Hospitals by mid next month.

“The committee shall coordinate Kenya’s preparedness, prevention and response to the threat of the coronavirus disease,” reads a section of the Executive Order 2.

Their mandate, the president said, also extends to “formulating, enforcing and reviewing of processes and requirements that regulate the entry into Kenya of any persons or class of persons known or suspected to have traveled from a Coronavirus affected area.”

He also wants a National isolation and treatment facility set up at Mbagathi Hospital completed in a week’s time in time to receive patients, in the event coronavirus case or cases are confirmed in the country.

The order follows uproar from Kenyans after the government announced that it does not intend to ban flights from China, the epicenter of the deadly outbreak that has killed more than 2000 people, and infected over 80,000 others.

The disease is fast spreading globally, with Iran now reporting 26 deaths, the highest outside China since the outbreak in Wuhan province in December last year.

It is a move that comes a day after 239 Chinese nationals were allowed in the country, causing uproar from Kenyans.

Already, the High Court has ordered the suspension of flights from China for 10 days, as it evaluates a case filed by the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Friday.

China Southern Airlines that landed at JKIA with 239 passengers has since suspended flights until further notice.