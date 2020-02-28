Nelson Havi elected LSK president

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Senator Kipchumba Murkomen (left) congratulates the new LSK president Nelson Havi after elections held on February 28, 2020.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 28 – Lawyer Nelson Havi is the new President of the Law Society of Kenya(LSK).

Havi trounced his competitors lawyers Harriet Chaggai and Maria Mbeneka who were also vying for the same position.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elections presided over by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) took place in 36 polling stations across the country on Thursday.

Havi will be replacing outgoing president Allen Gichuhi and serve a three-year term from 2020 to 2022 as per the LSK regulations.

Havi has pledged to revive the once vibrant LSK.

Under the current LSK regulations, the president only serves one term.

A total of 10,764 lawyers with valid practice certificates took part in the election.