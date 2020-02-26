Nairobi Women’s Hospital cleared of fraud claims

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Nairobi Women’s Hospital ambulance. The hospital was recently rocked in an insurance fraud scandal, but was cleared by the Medical Council. /NWH.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 26 – Nairobi Women’s Hospital has been cleared of overcharging claims by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council.

In a statement, the organisation’s Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yumbya said that after a probe, it was established that there was no evidence of any irregularities on the payments charged by the institution as earlier claimed.

He however, recommended a raft of measures to be implemented at the institution within 90 days, including proper information management and business communication across the institution.

“We have not closed, but given them a warning to put in place certain things, there is still 90 days to confirm whether they have complied with those orders and if they do not comply the matter will come back to the council for further directions,” he said and stressed the need to review the hospital’s governance structure to ensure that clear and effective communication lines are maintained.

Yumbya wants the hospital should put in place and implement an appropriate policy of information management, cognizant that digital health information can compromise confidential patient data.

“Right to confidentiality shall be upheld except where consent has been expressly given or disclosure is allowed by law or public interest,”

Earlier this month all medical insurers, suspended Nairobi Women’s Hospital from their list of accredited service providers following accusations that it was inflating bills by admitting non-deserving cases among others.

But the claims were dismissed by the hospital’s Chief Executive Officer Felix Wanjala, who stepped aside to pave way for investigations.