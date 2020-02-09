Nairobi Women’s Hospital CEO steps down amid scandal

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Troubled Nairobi Women’s Hospital Chief Executive Officer Felix Wanjala has stepped aside in the wake of an investigation into insurance fraud claims.

In a statement to staff on Saturday, Dr. Wanjala said the allegations leveled against the hospital are “very serious” and explained that his stepping aside was to allow an independent review of the hospital’s operations.

“I have this (Saturday) afternoon written to the Chairman of the Board informing him of my decision to step aside from my position as CEO effective immediately to allow the investigation team to do their work,” he stated.

Wanjala however, denied accusations that the hospital was putting revenue ahead of patient care.

“Although I don’t believe the allegations are true I would want our patients to regain confidence in us as a healthcare provider,” he added.

Nairobi Women’s Hospital came into the limelight after a newspaper expose detailing the extent to which the management was going to optimize profit, sometimes making inpatients stay longer than necessary to accumulate more bills, especially those with insurance covers.

The expose begun with screenshots of Whatsapp communication leaked online, showing how the hospital bosses set daily targets for the number of patients who should be admitted.

The chats also showed that the revenue, commissions, admissions, and discharge numbers were allegedly being actively monitored hourly, every day and night.

The leaked chats angered many, including medical insurers who castigated the hospital for fraudulently inflating hospital bills for profit.

The Association of Kenya Insurance (AKI) has announced the suspension of the hospital from the accredited list to pave way for an investigation.