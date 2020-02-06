Nairobi County workers’ call off strike after new agreement

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Nairobi County staff have agreed to call off a strike after their union struck a deal with their employer.

Nairobi County Government Workers’ Union reached the deal with the county government on Wednesday after talks that lasted three days.

Officials said the negotiations were led by a conciliator, Jeremiah Katana from the Ministry of Labour.

The workers were protesting delayed promotions, benefits, pending disciplinary cases, staff uniforms, unremitted pension deductions, retiree benefits and off-duty and overtime payments.

Nairobi County CEC for Devolution and Public service Veska Kangogo said they had agreed to have the resolution implemented within 90 days.

“We have reached an agreement and we will be holding monthly meetings to discuss the progress of the implementation,” she said.

Nairobi branch Secretary Boniface Waweru said they were pleased with the resolutions but warned they would resume their strike if they are not implemented.

“We have just postponed the strike, incase our grievances are not properly addressed, we will resume,” he said.

They agreed that pending disciplinary cases be resolved within one month. On promotions, Kangongo said the board would undertake an analysis on those advancing from one grade to another for the 10,671 staff.

On staff uniforms, they resolved that a task force be formed to submit a draft policy report on staff uniform to the board through the office of the county secretary with a view of compensating staff on uniforms including retirees.

On retirement benefits, officials said, they agreed to have pending dues for retirees factored in the next annual budget financial year 2020/2021.

On off-duty and overtime allowances, it was resolved that all Chief Officers submit an updated list of the accumulated off-days to the Director Human Resource Management to be considered as per the laid procedures.

On unremitted pension deductions, it was resolved that all current contributions for the two pension schemes be paid in full with monthly salaries and any arrears due for the current financial year 2019/2020 by June 30, 2020.