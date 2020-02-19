Muthama and Aladwa acquitted in incitement case

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama. /CFM-FILE.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 19 – Former Machakos Senator Johnston Muthama and Makadara Member of Parliament George Aladwa have been acquitted in an incitement case, after the court held that they were charged illegally.

The two were acquitted alongside activist Japhet Morogo after the High Court found and held that they were charged under the wrong section of the law.



“The constitutional court having declared unconstitutional a criminal charge against the accused, this court cannot sustain the charges against them,” ruled Francis Andayi, the Magistrate who was hearing their case.



He directed securities or cash bail held by the court be released to them forthwith.