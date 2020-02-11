Museveni, visiting African leaders mourn Moi as great patriot and pan African

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni Tuesday led other African leaders in eulogizing former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi who was termed as a great patriot and pan African who loved East Africa, the African continent and was passionate about peace and reconciliation.

Speaking during a memorial service held at Nyayo National Stadium, he said that together with founding President Jomo Kenyatta, Moi found various solutions for many of Kenya’s and East Africa’s problems.

ADVERTISEMENT

He lauded Moi for playing a tremendous role in ensuring that the country enjoyed peace at a time when many African states were rocked by post-colonial conflicts.

Citing the Uganda-Kenya tensions along the border, he said Moi had great capacity to reconcile warring parties.

Retired President Benjamin Mkapa, who was representing Tanzanian President John Magufuli said that the former President was his mentor in leadership while he served as President for 10 years.

“The former president was a pan African, a great statesman and played a pivotal role in Kenya’s history, he will be remembered for his contribution to the revival of East African Community (EAC) , he played a role in promotion of peace and security and protecting the region’s and continental interests,” Magufuli said in remarks delivered on his behalf by Mkapa.

Magufuli’s predecessor Jakaya Kikwete said that Moi was a brave leader adding he learnt much from his leadership style and how to relate with people.

“At this time, we pray for you. Moi has lived his life, you should aspire to live his legacy,” he said.

South Sudan’s President Salva Kiir noted that the former President played a key role in building the world’s youngest nation and is therefore considered an independence and freedom hero in the country.

“While I was one of the chief negotiators of the peace agreement in 2005, I heard Moi say and I quote as a stateman and a son of Africa; ‘Vice president Ali Osman, leave the people of South Sudan to be free,’” he said.

Ethiopia and Djibouti’s Presidents also highlighted Moi’s contribution in regional integration being one of the key leaders behind the formation of Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in 1986.

Djibouti’s Ismael Omar said, “Moi was among the founding fathers of IGAD, he was a great statesman and one of the biggest pan African in spirit. We present our sincere condolences to the country and his family.”

“The role he played in brokering peace between Sudan/ South Sudan and in Somalia is great for the region, we will continue working on his legacy so that the excellent relations that have existed between Ethiopia and Kenya remains,” Sahle-Work Zewde of Ethiopia added.

The visiting Heads of State were among other dignitaries who attended the interdenominational memorial prayer service held in honor of Kenya’s second President who died Tuesday, February 4.

His burial is scheduled for Wednesday at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.