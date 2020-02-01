Murkomen says Ruto will lead BBI rallies, starting with Nakuru

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, DP Ruto’s allies during a recent press conference in Naivasha.

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen says Deputy President William Ruto will lead their Building Bridges Initiative meetings planned from February 8 in Nakuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking as he led MPs allied to the DP in releasing a schedule of rallies for next month, Murkomen said their purpose is to ensure all Kenyans get an opportunity to air divergent views.

“We are expecting the President and the Deputy President will be there and the former Prime Minister to be there too. Just like we expect the DP to be there in Kitui tomorrow (Saturday) and Meru,” he stated.

The Tanga Tanga MPs said they plan to hold rallies in Nakuru (February 8), Garissa (February 9), Bungoma (February 14), Meru (February 15), Kirinyaga (February 16, 22), Narok (February 22), Kericho (February 28) and Nyandurua (February 29)

Murkomen said the group has already secured Afraha Stadium, the venue of the meeting despite reports that the county government of Nakuru was yet to receive a formal request.

“We have really, requested His Excellency, The President to the best of his ability and his schedule permitting to come to Nakuru, because that is the epicentre and boiling point of Kenyan Politics. That is where we prayed in 2013, that is why the President is the President. And that is the place where we believe that the lasting peace among communities was established prior to the 2013 general elections. So we look forward to a successful meeting,” he said.

National Assembly Whip Benjamin Washiali announced that the MPs will continue to attend all the second phase of BBI rallies across the country starting with Saturday’s meeting Kitui.

“Going forward, all possible facilitation will be extended to support the participation of the greatest possible number of people. We shall ensure that the meetings are conducted in a bipartisan manner while respecting the divergent views and varying political allegiances of the leaders and participants. Our focus is Kenya and the things that are dear to mwananchi,” he stated.

The group has also asked the BBI Implementation Steering Committee to second secretariat staff to the meeting as they appealed to security agencies to deploy officers to all their rallies.