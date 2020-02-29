Mt Kenya Governors urge leaders to stop 2022 politics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ODM leader Raila Odinga and BBI Taskforce Chairman Yusuf Haji together with some of the Governors who attended a rally in Meru on February 29, 2020.

, NAIROBI, Kenya FEB 29 – Mt Kenya Governors have urged fellow leaders not to use the Building Bridges Initiative for politicking.

Speaking during a BBI rally held in Meru on Saturday, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga along with Kiambu’s James Nyoro said it politicians were putting too much effort on politics, as opposed to development.

“We must say BBI meetings should not be used for politics, We must end everyday politics because that is what has brought poverty,” they stated.

Governors from all the Mt Kenya counties including Meru, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Tharaka-Nithi, Embu, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a attended the rally, with their rallying call anchored on development politics.

Other speakers including Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Murithi and Kirinyaga’s Ann Waiguru said there was need for fair representation, “We want fair representation for all Kenyans”.

They said the initiative will bring equality, inclusivity and more development at the county level.

Tharaka Nithi Governor Muthomi Njuki said there was need for leaders to separate politics from development.

“We should know the difference between politics and BBI, if we combine we will not achieve the anything, we cannot politick when our food security is being threatened by locusts, when our tea and coffee prices are low, We as Mt Kenya leaders have put our recommendations on the Agriculture sector on the Report,” he stated.