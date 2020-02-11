MPs pay glowing tribute to Moi, who served in Parliament for 47 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Members of Parliament put up an elaborate farewell for retired President the late Daniel arap Moi, as his body was taken out of Parliament Buildings, on Monday, the last day of public viewing.

Moi’s body had been lying in State at Parliament Buildings since Saturday when President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked off the public viewing of the man who ruled the country for 24 years between 1978 to 2002 when he handed over power to Mwai Kibaki.

As his body was being taken out, all MPs from both houses lined up at the National Assembly’s reception. He had served in Parliament for 47 years.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi and his Senate counterpart Kenneth Lusaka dressed in their ceremonial regalia converged alongside legislators as they joined a military procession escorting Moi’s body out.

They were followed by Majority Leaders Aden Duale (National Assembly), Kipchumba Murkomen (Senate), then their Minority counterparts John Mbadi, James Orengo. The whips Benjamin Washiali and Junet Mohammed tailed the procession by the House leadership which was proceeded by the respective Sergeant At Arms.

Once the casket was placed on the carriage for the final journey from Parliament to Lee Funeral Home, all the MPs (including Moi’s son Raymond Moi (Rongai) and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi walked slowly behind it as it rode towards Parliament Road.

The legislators then waved a final salute to a patriot who started off as a member of the Legislative Council in 1955.

Monday’s Special Sitting was marked by a minute of silence held in honor of the retired President after the Speaker finished delivering his communication to the MPs.

Speaker Muturi paid tribute to the departed President saying he will remain the history of Parliament for being the long-serving MP after Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki.

The Speaker eulogized President Moi as an astute leader who will be remembered for his great efforts towards consolidating peace and tranquility in the region and the African Continent at large.

MPs Kanini Kega (Kieni), William Chepkut (Ainabkoi), Joshua Kandie (Baringo Central) among others mourned the former Head of State as a man of impeccable character.

“The cruel hand of death has robbed Kenya of a General but he has left behind, many generals who will follow in his footsteps, that is Nyayo. President Moi was indeed a champion of peace, love and unity. He was indeed a defender of national unity and government of all-inclusivity,” Chepkut stated.

“The people of Baringo Central and I appreciate the contribution that Mzee Moi did, he was very passionate and committed to the development of this country. Mzee Moi was the MP for Baringo Central for over 39 years and just to mention a few his achievements, he did a lot of work on the roads from Nakuru to Baringo to Kabarnet. He also did a lot of work on education and many others. Mzee we love you, but God loved you more,” Kandie said in his tribute.

Keiyo South MP Daniel Rono, Wilson Sossion (Nominated) and Gideon Koskei (Chepalungu) noted that President Moi also played an integral part in alleviating the suffering of the common Mwananchi.

“The great work of Mzee Moi in education is indelible; ranging from free milk that saw increased enrollment in schools, school inspection system and quality assurance system in the country,” Sossion stated.

MPs Jenifer Shamalla (Nominated), Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) mourned Moi as an iconic leader and a statesman whose leadership greatly played a huge part in uniting the diverse communities in the Republic.

“Moi leaves a chequered history, with both good and bad, which is common to man. His passing on is an epoch in Kenyan history, may we learn from it. He sought forgiveness, and as a Christian, if he has wronged me I forgive him,” Odhiambo said in her tribute.

President Uhuru Kenyatta led the nation in the viewing Moi’s body on Saturday, before thousands lined up for three days to pay their last respects.

Speaker Muturi said at the end of the exercise, more than 200,000 people had viewed it.

A memorial service was underway Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi ahead of his state burial on Wednesday at his Kabarak home.