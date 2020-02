Moi’s national memorial service gets underway at Nyayo National Stadium

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – A national memorial in honour of late retired President Daniel arap Moi kicked off at the Nyayo National Stadium at 10.11am on Tuesday following the arrival of a military procession escorting a gun carriage bearing the remains of the late leader arrived at the sports complex.

The colourful procession arrived shortly after President Uhuru Kenyatta and a host of foreign leaders who included Presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Sahle Zwede (Ethiopia) Salva Kiir (South Sudan) Paul Kagame (Rwanda) made their way to the stadium.

The visiting leaders were received by Deputy President William Ruto who was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Macharia Kamau.

Moi’s immediate family members who include his sons Raymond, Phillip and Gideon who followed the funeral procession aboard an open military van.

The gun carriage bearing Moi’s body was driven into the stadium as military officers matched besides it.