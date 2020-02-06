Moi’s last words to Gideon: If you accept life, you must accept death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6 – Baringo Senator Gideon Moi has recalled the last moments he spent with his father, former President Daniel Toroitich arap Moi, who encouraged him to remain strong.

Gideon, who has been busy receiving guests at Moi’s Kabarnet Gardens home in Nairobi, said the words of encouragement from his father is the best thing that happened to him.

“When he saw I was starting to become emotional, he told me, my son, to accept life, you must accept death. But there is also life after death,” Gideon recalled, “Be strong my son when the time comes because I am going home to my father.”

Those words, he said, “are comforting me, and I am hoping that I will have such strong faith.”

Gideon spoke during meetings with leaders who include Governors, Senators and other guests who have been streaming the home since Tuesday when Moi died.

“I am thankful to you Governors and my colleagues from the Senate. We are grateful for the respect that every Kenyan has shown towards our family during this period. May our God bless you all,” he told them.

Moi, who ruled Kenya for 24 years, died on Tuesday morning after a long illness and will be buried at his Kabarak home, Nakuru County on Wednesday next week.

The government is planning to accord him a state funeral that will be preceded by a national memorial service on Tuesday at the Nyayo National Stadium.

The government has declared Tuesday next week a public holiday to honour the retired president.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua announced that there will a public viewing of the body at Parliament buildings from Saturday to Monday, ahead of the Tuesday national memorial service.

“The cortege will leave the funeral home at 08:05 A.M. on Saturday 8th February 2020; and will be conveyed to Parliament Buildings with the casket being draped in the National Flag and escorted by the Family of President Moi,” Kinyua said.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is in the United States, will be the first to view the body on Saturday morning followed by state officials before the public is allowed to pay their last respects to the former president who died on Tuesday.

“The body of the former president will lie in state in Parliament from Saturday to Monday between 8am to 5pm,” Kinyua said, “President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead Kenyans in viewing the body of the former president as well as pay his last respects.”

Kinyua said the body will be escorted from Lee Funeral Home in a military procession snaking through the city to Parliament where it will lie in state for three days.

“The government has put in place elaborate measures and security arrangements to ensure the whole program is successful,” Kinyua told a news conference on Thursday morning from Harambee House, the Office of the President.

Kinyua has urged Kenyans to participate in the activities leading up to the burial of the late Moi.

“The Government encourages all Kenyans to participate in the State Ceremonies, and to also take time to honour the memory and legacy of the late Mzee Moi by reflecting on ways in which each one of us can foster the wellness of our Nation by creating a more peaceful, loving and united Kenya,” he said, urging Kenyans to plant a tree in memory of Moi.

Several Heads of State and former leaders have already confirmed attendance in the burial.

“The Government continues to receive messages of condolences from foreign Governments, and we are in the process of compiling the list of Heads of State and Government and other foreign dignitaries who have indicated to us that they shall attend the State Memorial Service. The full list of attendees will be announced to the Nation in due course,” Kinyua said.

He said the former Head of State will be accorded full military ceremonial honours, which include, Conveyance of the body of the former Head of State under escort in a Gun Carriage, accompanied by Military Musical Honours and a 19 Gun-salute.