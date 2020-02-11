Moi’s body under escort to State House for viewing by visiting Heads of State

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 – The hearse carrying that casket bearing late retired President Daniel arap Moi’s body is en route to State House where military officials indicated visiting Heads of State will pay their last respects.

The procession will thereafter make its way to the Nyayo National Stadium for a memorial service attended by eighteen delegations among then seven visiting foreign leaders.

The hearse chauffeured by army officers was escorted by seven military police outriders through the main entry to the Nairobi State House compound.

At the Nyayo National Stadium, President Uhuru Kenyatta will lead a national memorial where interdenominational prayers will be made ahead of the interment service set for Wednesday.

The memorial is part of an elaborate sendoff plan announced by President Kenyatta on Tuesday last week when Moi passed on at the Nairobi Hospital where he was undergoing medical care.

The national flag was subsequently lowered to half-mast with Moi’s body lying-in-state at Parliament Building from Saturday to Monday, February 10.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi Monday said 213,000 people had viewed Moi’s body.

Among State officials who paid their respects to Moi whose rule lasted 24 years included President Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto, Attorney General Kihara Kariuki and Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi.

Former Prime Raila Odinga and former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka also paid their respects.