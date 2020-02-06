Moi paid my school fees after reading my letter on a newspaper

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 6- A letter to the editor by a schoolboy from Nyeri caught the attention of former President Daniel Arap Moi.

The letter published by the Daily Nation in 1990 was authored by David Gitonga, the son of a peasant farmer who was struggling to pay fees for him.

It was a cry for help by Gitonga, a bright student, whose lack of school fees was the only stumbling block between him and the desire of achieving his dream of becoming an auditor.

When the column was published, Moi was in Nakuru, where he read it.

“After Primary school, I got admitted at Chinga Boys High School in Nyeri, but my parents were unable to pay my school fees, so I wrote a letter on Daily Nation column on December 27, 1990. I was desperate because I was about to drop out of school. Luckily, President Moi read the newspaper and came to my rescue,” Gitonga said.

The former President, who was known for his deep-rooted network across the country, directed Gitonga be brought to him.

“In response to my cry for help, another letter was published on December 29 saying President Moi has decided to pay school fees for the Nyeri boy. That boy was me,” a smiling Gitonga said during an interview with Capital News, at the Kabarnet Gardens, where he went to condole with the family of the former president.

“When we opened school in January, Moi sent some people to come pick me from school. I went with our District Commissioner to State House. Mzee Moi gave me money for my personal use and more was given to the DC who was directed to pay my school fees for the four years I was to be in school,” Gitonga said.

By the time he was finishing Form Four, Gitonga recalls, “I still had some money left.”

In 1994, he still had Sh7000 remaining, which he gave to his elder brother to pay dowry.

“It was a lot of money then,” he asserted.

Gitonga is among Kenyans the late President left a direct impact in their lives and to him. “To me, he was like a father. I am mourning a father.”

The former president who died on Tuesday morning, aged 95, will be buried at his Kabarak home on Wednesday next week