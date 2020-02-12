Moi funeral gets underway in Kabarak, President Kenyatta among officials in attendance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 12 – The funeral service of former President Daniel Moi got underway at Kabarak University grounds 10am on Wednesday, with the former Head of State set to be interred at his Kabarak home later in the afternoon in an elaborate military ceremony.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto military generals led by Chief of Defence Forces Gen Samson Mwathethe were among an estimated 30,000 mourners attending the funeral service.

Kenyatta and Ruto were accompanied by their spouses Margaret and Rachel.

Reports indicated about 400 people had clearance to attend final rites at the graveside.

Other leaders present at the burial include Speakers of National Assembly and the Senate, Justin Muturi and Kenneth Lusaka, and Chief Justice David Maraga.

Area lawmaker Raymond Moi, the eldest surviving son of the late president as well as brothers Philip, Senator Gideon (Baringo), sisters Jennifer, Doris and June were among family members present.

Moi died on February 4 at the Nairobi Hospital; President Kenyatta subsequently declared a period of national mourning leading to the State funeral.

In part of elaborate plans to mourn the demise of a leader who had served as president for 24 years, Moi lied-in-state at Parliament Building for three days, from Saturday to Monday where some 213,000 people viewed his body according to Speaker Muturi.