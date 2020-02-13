Matiangi signs deportation orders for Chinese nationals filmed caning Kenyan worker

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Interior Cabinet Sectary Fred Matiangi Thursday ordered deportation of four Chinese nationals working at a Kileleshwa restaurant who are facing assault charges in court for caning a Kenyan worker.

The announcement came just as the court granted authorities permission to detain the suspects for 15 more days pending conclusion of investigations.

The four were arrested after a video of one of the supervisors went viral, in which he was seen canning one of the workers for allegedly reporting to work late.

The victim told police that it was not a unique incident saying the rest of staffers faced a similar ordeal.

He said the Kenyan workers were afraid to speak out of the fear of losing their sources of income.

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya Wu Peng has since condemned the actions of the suspect filmed caning the Kenya worker saying all their citizens must abide by the Kenyan laws.