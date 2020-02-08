Maraga and Haji mourn Moi as Kenya’s icon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 – Chief Justice David Maraga and the Director of Public Prosecutions, Noordin Haji have mourned retired President Daniel arap Moi as a leader who steered the country’s development agenda for 24 years.

Speaking while condoling with Moi’s family at their Kabarnet Gardens home in Nairobi, Haji recalled the time he was a student, a time he says he learnt a lot from Kenya’s second President who died on Tuesday following a long illness associated with old age.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was set to lead the nation in viewing Moi’s body which will lie-in-state in Parliament from Saturday to Monday, ahead of a memorial service at the Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday. Moi will be accorded a state burial at his Sacho home in Kabarak on Wednesday.

“I was in Kabarak High School, we were privileged to see him every time, we learnt much from him, this nation would not be where it is if it were not up to him to do the many things he did,” the DPP, who was accompanied by his father, Senator Yusuf Haji said.

Senator Moi acknowledged the friendship his father had with Senator Haji, saying that the latter remained faithful and true when he worked as a senior administrator under Moi’s regime. Haji was a long-time Provincial Commissioner, a powerful position during Moi’s regime.

“Haji worked for the former President Moi for a long time. Above all, he was faithful, we were all friends, we are so grateful to you and your family in this hour when it is very difficult for us,” Senator Moi said.

The Garissa Senator began his career during Moi’s tenure as a District Officer and later as the Provincial Commissioner (1970-1997).

He was later elected as an MP before becoming an Assistant Minister, Minister of Defence ( 2008-2013) and finally elected as a member of the Kenyan Senate.

Chief Justice, David Maraga, who visited Moi’s home in Nairobi mourned the former president as a mentor to many people, including church leaders and politicians.

“Everyone is feeling the loss but you and your family have lost a father and there is no good time to lose a parent, we can imagine your feelings and we have come as the Judiciary and we are very sorry, we pray that God gives you strength,” CJ Maraga said.

He urged the Baringo Senator to brace for tough times ahead when he will be forced to step into his father’s shoes as he will be consulted on various issues of national and interest.