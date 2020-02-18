Magistrate disqualifies himself after DDP questioned Babu Owino bond terms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Babu Owino in court. The MP is out on bond after denying charges of attempted murder. /CFM-FILE.

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 18 – Nairobi Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi has disqualified himself from hearing a criminal case facing Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.



Andayi said he was not comfortable to hear the case following a reservations raised by Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji over bond terms he issued to Owino.

He said the DPP wrote a letter to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) copied to Chief Justice David Maraga, saying he was not impartial when he granted Owino a cash bail of Sh10 million and directed part of the money be paid to the victim’s medical bill at Nairobi hospital.



The DPP has also filed an appeal seeking cancellation of Owino’s bond terms. High Court judge Luka Kimaru will make a ruling on the matter on February 27.

The matter will be heard before Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi on March 2.



Owino was charged with attempted murder for shooting a DJ at the upscale B Club in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.