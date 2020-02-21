Maa nation rejects regional governments during charged BBI meeting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kajiado Governor Ole Lenku and other leaders welcome former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for a BBI meeting in Narok on February 21, 2020. /COURTESY.

, NAROK, Kenya Feb 21 – The Maasai Community has vowed to reject the creation of regional governments as proposed in the BBI report that is currently being subjected to public participation.



More than 3,000 delegates from Narok, Kajiado, Samburu, Laikipia, Nakuru, Baringo, Isiolo and Marsabit who met Friday at Maasai Mara University told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga that they supported more allocation of resources to the already existing counties and not creation of another level of government.



They said they were already experiencing change through their County Governments and would prefer their strengthening.



In strong support of more money trickling down to devolved units, the delegates reiterated that devolution was working and said they would shoot down the proposal on regional governments at the BBI rally set for Saturday at Ole Ntimama stadium in Narok town.



Odinga met the delegates at a charged and emotive meeting convened by Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku and which was attended by 15 MPs and more than 100 MCAs from across the Maa counties. A section of leaders led by Narok Deputy Governor Everlyn Aruwasa and Emurwa Dikirr MP Johanna Ng’eno walked out the meeting, accusing some of the leaders present of fueling ethnicity.



Lenku convened the delegates meeting as the coordinator of the BBI in the Maa counties after being appointed by President Kenyatta last month.





“The grassroot opinion leaders in this region have rejected the third tier of Government. It is their view that we strengthen Devolution and pump more resources to fast track service delivery,” Lenku said while reading out resolutions.



The delegates also delved into the controversial dispossession of their land and cited the Kedong ranch as a historical injustice that must be addressed by the BBI.



Odinga informed the delegates that he had consulted President Uhuru Kenyatta in the Kedong ranch saga and promised that it will be resolved.



” I spoke to the President on Kedong’.No Maasai will be disinherited or evicted from the land,” said Odinga.



Lenku added that the community had resolved to continue with agitation for the conservation of Natural resources especially the water sources to safeguard the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans.



Narok senator Ledama Ole Kina and nominated MCA Leah Ntimama ignited ethnic tension when they insisted the Maasai community had been taken advantage of.



Ntimama provoked the delegates when she said Narok County had made a mistake by having a Deputy Governor from the Kipsigis community.



The delegates said they had embraced other Kenyans more than any other community and looked forward to respect of the indigenous communities.



MPs from Kajiado County who had opposed the BBI leadership, Peris Tobiko (Kajiado East) and Elijah Memusi (Kajiado Central), attended the deliberations together with other 15 MPs and Senators.