Maa leaders outline Mau forest conservation, land reform in 6-point BBI resolutions document

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 – The conservation of the Mau forest, a key water tower in the country, and land reforms topped the list in a 6-point resolutions document presented by Maasai leaders at the fifth Building Bridges Initiative consultative forum in Narok.

The recommendations were read out in a packed William Ole Ntimama Stadium, where thousands of residents and leaders led by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Governors Joseph ole Lenku (Kajiado), Moses Lenolkulal (Samburu) and Samuel Tunai (Narok) are present.

Lenku also called for enhanced security in the region and the empowerment of pastoral women.

“The land historical injustices remain a pertinent issue that needs to be resolved. We are talking about land resources like Amboseli (Amboseli National Park), our Magadi (Lake Magadi) and many others that are currently on our lands, but our people do not benefit from them,” he said.

Chairperson of Defence and Foreign Relations Committee of the National Assembly Katoo Ole Metito (Kajiado South) led tens of legislators to oppose calls for a third tier of government instead calling for allocation of more resources to existing 47 county governments.

“We do not want regional government. We want counties to remain the way they are. We do not want systems or tiers that will perpetrate marginalization,” he said.

His comments come a day after more than 3,000 delegates from Narok, Kajiado, Samburu, Laikipia, Nakuru, Baringo, Isiolo and Marsabit who met at Maasai Mara University on Thursday.



They said they were already experiencing change through their County Governments and would prefer their strengthening.



In strong support of more money trickling down to devolved units, the delegates reiterated that devolution was working.

