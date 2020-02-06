Leaders stream to Moi’s home to condole with family

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 5 – It was a beehive of activities at the home of former President the late Daniel arap Moi in Nairobi, where leaders streamed to condole with his family.

Since his death on Tuesday, leaders have been going to Moi’s home at Kabarnet Gardens to offer their condolences as they recall the life and time of the former president who ruled the country from 1978 to 2002.

“Moi built schools and hospitals, especially the Level 5, all the Universities that came after the University Of Nairobi were created during his time,” said Johnson Muthama, the former Senator for Machakos County, “he did tremendously well, he might have left us but Kenyans should look out for his leadership skills.”

Retired African Inland Church (AIC) Bishop Silas Yego remembered mourned Moi as a “man who loved God”.

“He came to church five minutes before time and would share so many Bible verses,” said Yego who was Moi’s spiritual leader.

A local newspaper, the People Daily reported Thursday that Yego was called to the Nairobi Hospital to administer the final sacrament to Moi, when his health deteriorated.

The paper also quoted the retired Bishop saying that Moi had shared his vast empire to all his 8 children prior to his death, “because he did not want them to fight over property when he is gone.”

“His last words to the country is unity and to his last words to his children was to God,” Yego told journalists outside Moi’s Kabarnet Gardens home on Thursday.

The Chairman of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati said the retired president should be emulated for introducing and practicing democracy throughout his tenure.

“As a commission we remember him for repealing Section 2A, there was pressure at that time and he wanted to give the country democratic space,” Chebukati said, “for us as a commission that midwifes democracy it was critical that he did it the right time.”

The electoral body’s chair further lauded the former Head of State for aiding a smooth transition of power in 2002 to Mwai Kibaki, contrary to believes by many that he was out to cling onto power.

“When he handed over the button, he made an example in Africa to emulate. We appreciate him for giving Kenya democracy which is prevailing up to now,” Chebukati said after condoling with the family.

Omboko Milemba, the Chairman of the Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) also paid tribute to the former president, recalling the free Nyayo Milk that was distributed across the country to public primary schools.

“We should focus on the Moi philosophy of providing milk program in school to prompt students to go to school,” he stated.

Milemba said the late president will be remembered for the agile movement of his rungu or “Fimbo ya Nyayo”, the baton he carried around with him in all public functions. While Moi’s predecessor Jomo Kenyatta prefered a fly whisk as a symbol of authority, Moi chose the Fimbo Ya Nyayo.