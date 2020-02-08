Leaders say Moi should be emulated as his body lie-in-state in Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Kenyans from all walks of life stood in long queues Saturday, to see the body of a man who ruled the country for 24 years.

The public viewing was kicked off by President Uhuru Kenyatta followed by his Deputy William Ruto, in a spectacular display of military honors accorded to the primary school teacher who rose to become Kenya’s most powerful man between 1978 to 2002

At Parliament buildings where Moi’s body lay in state, there was a somber mood as leaders streamed–many in black outfits, to signify mourning.

Moi’s body arrived at Parliament buildings at 7.40am with the military overseeing a seamless process that saw the retired Head of State’s body laid open inside Parliament, a display only witnessed in 1978 when Kenya’s first president died and in 2003 during Vice President Kijana Wamalwa’s death.

There were long queues outside Parliament, as Kenyans waited patiently to have a glimpse of Moi’s body. Some had arrived as early as 5am.

President Kenyatta arrived in Parliament at 10.15am accompanied by the First Lady Margret. He was welcomed by his deputy William Ruto and both Speakers of the bicameral House Justin Muturi (National Assembly) and Kenneth Lusaka (Senate).

Leaders who spoke to Capital FM News described President Moi as a Pan Africanist whose memory will forever be remembered and cherished.

Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader Musalia Mudavadi said it was an emotional day for Kenya.

“President Moi impacted the Kenyan people in such a great manner. It is an extremely emotional day,” he said.

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju took the opportunity to remind Kenyans that life should be lived to the fullest and challenged leaders to follow in the footsteps of Moi.

“Anytime you are faced with the reality of our mortality it should humble us and make us realize that we are only just but passersby,” he said.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said President Moi was a charismatic leader whose leadership style during his tenure will be missed.

“We celebrate his life and contribution he made when he served. More significantly we give him credit when he handed over power in 2002 when no one expected it,” he said.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati said President Moi was an astute leader who played a huge part in advancing the country’s democracy.

“We cannot talk about multi-party politics without mentioning the name of President Moi. He did his part and the country will forever be grateful to him,” he said.

Nandi Hills MP Alfred Keter said the nation will miss President Moi especially at the time the country is split over the ongoing discourse on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).

“It is a sad not that we lost Mzee Moi when the country is going through a lot of challenges in terms of unity,” he said.

Kieni MP Kanini Kega challenged his colleagues to adhere to the rule of law in honor of President Moi.

“President Moi has left a big gap and as leaders, we need to preserve his memory by always doing and acting right,” he said.

Kipkelion MP Hillary Koskei said President Moi “was larger than life” and his memory will live forever.

An inter-denomination service is set to be held on Tuesday at the Nyayo stadium where thousands of Kenyans are expected to attend.

The retired President will be buried on Wednesday at his Kabarak home.