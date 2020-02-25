Kiharu CDF ranked best-managed kitty in the country

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro lifts a trophy after his Constituency was declared best in managing CDF.

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25- Kiharu Constituency Development Fund (CDF), under area MP Ndindi Nyoro, has been ranked the best-managed kitty in the country, in the latest survey by research firm Mizani.

According to the survey, MP Mark Nyamita of Uriri constituency is the second while Mvita’s Abdulswamad Nassir was listed third.

ADVERTISEMENT

The survey focused on the value for money, the number of projects within the constituency and accountability.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, in a tweet, lauding Nassir and Nyamita, said if well utilized, CFD kitty can help change the lives of Kenyans.

”NG-CDF, can change lives when properly utilized. I was pleased to share the joy of our two MPs Hon Nyamita of Uriri and Hon Nassir of Mvita who emerged second and third respectively in Mizani Africa Exemplary Performance in NG-CDF Utilization 2017/2018. Keep it up,” the former Prime Minister said.

Nyoro, a loyalist of Deputy Prime Minister Raila Odinga attributed the achievement to his constituent ownership for all the projects he has initiated.

“I owe this to the people of Kiharu as it is their determination to own the projects done by the CDF that we are where we are,” the MP said, “It is not a one-man show.”

And he added, “We look forward to doing better this year as we went change the model.”