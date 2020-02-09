Kibaki pays last respects to Moi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Former President Mwai Kibaki has paid his last respects to his predecessor Daniel arap Moi who died last week.

Kibaki was driven to Parliament at 11.30 am amid tight security, but KTN News, the only TV station with live coverage from Parliament where Moi’s body was lying-in-state was not allowed to show him viewing.

In Parliament, Kibaki met Moi’s family members, including sons Gideon (Baringo Senator) and Raymond (Rongai MP.

On Saturday, Kibaki’s office shared photos and videos of the former president signing a condolence book, the first time his images have been shared after a long time.

Kibaki is rarely seen in public due to his health challenges.

Kibaki took over power from Moi in 2002 after winning elections, in which the former president did not take part in having selected his preferred candidate Uhuru Kenyatta who lost.

Kibaki ruled for two terms until 2012 when he handed over to Kenyatta.