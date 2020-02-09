Kibaki pays last respects to Moi

Former President Mwai Kibaki signs a condolence book for his predecessor Daniel arap Moi who died on February 8, 2020. /COURTESY.

By DAVIS AYEGA, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Former President Mwai Kibaki has paid his last respects to his predecessor Daniel arap Moi who died last week.

Kibaki was driven to Parliament at 11.30 am amid tight security, but KTN News, the only TV station with live coverage from Parliament where Moi’s body was lying-in-state was not allowed to show him viewing.

Military officers stand guard in front of the body of late Daniel arap Moi, Kenya’s second president, lying-in-state at the parliament buildings on 8 February, 2020 in Nairobi. Former Kenyan president Daniel arap Moi, who ruled the country with an iron fist between 1978 and 2002, has died aged 95, President announced on February 4, 2020.

In Parliament, Kibaki met Moi’s family members, including sons Gideon (Baringo Senator) and Raymond (Rongai MP.

On Saturday, Kibaki’s office shared photos and videos of the former president signing a condolence book, the first time his images have been shared after a long time.

Kibaki is rarely seen in public due to his health challenges.

Kibaki took over power from Moi in 2002 after winning elections, in which the former president did not take part in having selected his preferred candidate Uhuru Kenyatta who lost.

President Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret views the body of retired president Daniel arap Moi in Parliament on February 8, 2020.

Kibaki ruled for two terms until 2012 when he handed over to Kenyatta.

