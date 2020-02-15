Kagwe, Maina and 6 PS nominees House vetting set for Thursday

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Former Nyeri Senator Mutahi Kagwe and Betty Maina who are President Uhuru Kenyatta’s cabinet nominees for Health and Trade and Industrialization dockets respectively are expected to undergo their parliamentary approval interviews next week.

This is according to public notice published by National Assembly Clerk Micheal Sialai in which he announced that the two will be expected before the Committee on Appointments on Thursday.

During the sitting to be chaired by Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi both Kagwe and Maina will be face MPs to elaborate their respective agenda should they be approved to take up the cabinet positions.

Mutahi made his comeback in the cabinet after a cabinet reshuffle last month which saw Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri axed and Trade CS Peter Munya moved to take up his slot, outgoing Health CS Sicily Kariuki moves to the Ministry of Water.

Sialai has also says Ambassador Johnson Weru, Dr Jwan Ouma, Mary Kimonye, Ambassador Simon Nabukwesi, Solomon Kitungu and Enock Momanyi will be expected relevant House departmental committees following the nominations as Principal Secretaries in the ministries of Trade, Vocational and Technical Training, Public Service, University Education and Research, Transport and Physical Planning respectively

If approved Mutahi, Maina and the six PS nominees will be sworn into office by the President and begin dispensing their duties.