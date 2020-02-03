Justice Njoki Ndung’u denies staging 2015 boycott over Justices Rawal, Tunoi retirement  

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 – Supreme Court Judge Njoki Ndung’u Monday denied claims that she participated in an illegal strike in 2015 over quorum deficit at the apex court.

Lady Justice Ndung’u refuted claims that she alongside her Supreme Court colleague Prof Jackton Ojwang downed tools following a decision on the mandatory retirement of the Deputy Chief Justice Kalpana Rawal and Court of Appeal Judge Phillip Tunoi upon attaining 70 years.

The two judges had challenged a provision setting the retirement age at 70, instead clinging on to an earlier statute that set 72 as the retirement age.

“I have never declined to attend court proceedings,” Justice Ndung’u told High Court judge Weldon Korir when she took to the witness stand to defend herself against the allegations.

Justice Njoki was testifying in a petition she filed contesting the Judicial Service Commission’s move to admonish her over gross misconduct following the “alleged go slow”.

It is Justice Njoki’s case that the decision to go on strike was a collective one by all the judges following the retirement of former DCJ Rawal and Justice Tunoi upon the attainment of 70 years.

Justice Korir heard that on the supposed week that Justice Njoki declined to sit, she was on duty and no judge was empaneled by the former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga to preside.

The former CJ who has sworn an affidavit in support of JSC’s response to the petition will be cross-examined by Justice Njoki’s lawyer Andrew Musangi on Tuesday.

CJ Mutunga insisted in his affidavit that Justice Njoki’s and Ojwang’s move crippled operations at the Supreme Court.

Justice Njoki stated that together with her colleagues she as a result of the quorum deficit wrote to the JSC notifying the commission of an impending crisis and therefore the urgent need for direction.

But to date, Justice Korir further heard, the JSC has never responded to the issue.

Regarding the communication, CJ Mutunga claimed he was never part of it.

The quorum minimum, which requires at least five judges to preside over a case, Justice Njoki explained has been a thorn in flesh.

She proposed an amendment to the Constitution to allow Supreme Court judges time to proceed for annual leave.

Justice Njoki cited a case in 2012 when former DCJ Nancy Barasa was shown the door during which period she was unable to proceed on maternity leave.