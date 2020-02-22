Justice Lenaola elected president of global refugee, migration Judges’ league – IARMJ

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Justice Lenaola’s appointment is considered a statement of confidence for Kenya which hosts one of Africa’s largest refugee camps, Kakuma and Dadaab , home to many nationals from countries in East and Central Africa/Judiciary Public Affairs

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 22 – Supreme Court Judge, Isaac Lenaola, was Thursday elected as President of the International Association of Refugee and Migration Judges (IARMJ), a global lobby that seeks to the protection of refugees under international law from persecution.

High Court Judge, John Mativo was also elected a member of IARMJ’s Supervisory Council, the Judiciary said in a statement to newsrooms.

The two were elected at the conclusion of the association’s Annual Conference and Annual General Meeting.

IARMJ is a global league which brings together appellate Judges and adjudicators whose expertise would be key in the field of refugee law and migration, mainly in the interpretation and application of the 1951 Refugee Convention.

The association seeks to ensure the protection of refugees and ensure that the determination of their status, affirming that its cessation should be subject to the rule of law.

The body also seeks to foster recognition that protection from persecution on account of race, religion, nationality, membership in a particular social group, or political opinion.

The body is headquartered in Netherlands but has various Chapters in Europe, The Americas, Asia Pacific and America.

Under IARMJ, the Africa chapter is mandated to provide training in refugee law decision making to judges through workshops, chapter conferences and a bi-annual world conference.

