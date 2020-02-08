Jubilee MPs, Senators called for key meeting to end tensions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Jubilee Party is set to hold a consultative meeting of Members of Parliament on February 14 with a full in-tray list that, among others, entails discussing the disquiet that has rocked the party over the 2022 succession politics.

The Party’s Secretary-General Raphael Tuju said the meeting was sanctioned by party leader President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said the meeting which is mandatory will be held at the Kenya School of Government and will see members deliberate on “various issues of interest” that concern the party.

“The consultative meeting will not be technically a Parliamentary Group meeting, because it will not be chaired by the Party Leader,” he said.

According to Tuju, the meeting was to be held on Friday but it was postponed due to the demise of former President Daniel Arap Moi who died on Tuesday at Nairobi Hospital after battling a long illness associated with old age.

“Postponement has been necessitated by the need to put aside all our activities as a sign of respect following the passing on of His Excellency the former President, Daniel T. Arap Moi,” Tuju said in a statement.

The meeting will see the factions in the Jubilee Party that of ‘Kieleweke’ who pledge their alliance to President Kenyatta and ‘Tanga Tanga’ that is allied to DP Ruto converge under one roof in what will be one its kind since the Building Bridges Initiative report (BBI) was launched in November 27 2019.

Ruto and his allies believe BBI was initiated to propel former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to power in 2022, and create a Prime Minister’s position for Kenyatta, through a national referendum.

Kenyatta and Odinga deny the claim, and have insisted that BBI is all about uniting the country.