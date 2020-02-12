Joshua 1.8: Bishop Yego reads Moi’s instructions, hands children Bible copies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 12 – Retired Africa Inland Church (AIC) Bishop Silas Yego Wednesday presented copies of the Bible to late President Daniel arap Moi’s children in fulfillment to his wishes during a funeral service at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County.

He said Moi who was his longtime friend had instructed him to read to them Joshua 1:8.

“As I said everything we are doing today, is per Mzee’s instructions, he told me, because you are so close to my family, read this verse to them and I will do exactly that as you hold on to them: This book of the Law must not depart from your mouth; you are to recite it day and night, so that you may carefully observe everything written in it. For then you will prosper and succeed in all you do,” he read.

Bishop Yego, Bishop Arthur Gitonga (Redeemed Gospel Church) and Archbishop Washington Ngede (Power of Jesus Around World) jointly presented Bibles to Raymond Moi, Philip Moi and Gideon Moi.

John-Mark, Phillip Doris and June also received their copies, Jonathan Moi’s widow receiving the Bible on behalf of Moi’s late eldest son.

Jonathan Moi passed away last year.

Bishop Yego told mourners Moi loved reading the Bible and was also a forgiving man.

“So dearly Moi loved God’s Word. Him and the Bible were inseparable, he underlined in his Bible every verse which meant a lot to him,” Yego stated citing a number of verses Moi quoted often.

Moi died on February 4 at the Nairobi Hospital; President Kenyatta subsequently declared a period of national mourning leading to the State funeral.

In part of elaborate plans to mourn the demise of a leader who had served as president for 24 years, Moi lied-in-state at Parliament Building for three days, from Saturday to Monday where some 213,000 people viewed his body according to Speaker Muturi.