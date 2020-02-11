IEBC clears Sonko’s DG nominee Ann Mwenda for vetting

0 SHARES Share Tweet

,

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11- The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) on Monday cleared Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s Deputy Governor nominee Anne Kananu Mwenda, and forwarded her name to the County Assembly for vetting.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clearance by the electoral commission is part of the requirements for filling the vacancy of the Deputy Governor’s seat.

Sonko nominated Kananu ON January 6, this year, despite a court order barring him from conducting official county business during the period he is facing corruption charges. Sonko is barred from office until his case is heard and determined.

Mwenda is the Chief Officer in charge of Disaster management services at the county.

Nairobi has been without a Deputy Governor since January 2018 when Polycarp Igathe resigned citing frustrations from his boss, and the crisis at City Hall hit fever pitch in December 2019 when Sonko was arrested and charged with corruption, and ordered to stay away from office until his case is determined.

On January 22 this year, Nairobi County Assembly Speaker Beatrice Elachi transmitted the name of the nominee to the Assembly’s Select Committee of Appointments for consideration.

“It is in the interest of all of us that we have a stable and functioning County Government so that Nairobi residents can benefit from the fruits of devolution,” said Elachi during a special sitting.

The Speaker directed the committee before tabling its report to the Assembly to ascertain whether the nominee meets the requirements set by the Supreme Court and IEBC in filling a vacancy in the position of the Deputy Governor.

The Assembly’s Committee on Appointments was ser to meet on Thursday this week to set the vetting date.