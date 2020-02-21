I have a watertight case against Echesa, accomplices – Kinoti

0 SHARES Share Tweet

, MOMBASA, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti Thursday said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) had enough evidence against former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa in the Sh39 billion fake arms deal scam.

Echesa was charged for falsely obtaining Sh11.5 million from foreign investors promising to have them awarded a Sh39 billion tender.

While responding to questions from journalists in Mombasa Kinoti said he had concrete evidence and a strong case against Echesa.

“What are you talking about when you are asking about strong case When somebody was actually arrested with exhibits that speak for themselves?” he responded.

“We even have the victims. We have documents that have stamps and seals, which are all forged and fake. What evidence are you looking for, we already have enough?” the DCI chief added.

Kinoti told reporters Echesa was part of an international organized criminal web.

“It is an international organized crime, part is in Kenya and part is international. We are talking about countries like Poland, and maybe in the cause of investigation, we will discover more countries, it is a web,” said Kinoti.

He said by Friday or Saturday, more companies that fell prey to Echesa’s cartel will be revealed.

“By tomorrow, or the day after tomorrow you are going to hear about another company that fell victim to these fraudsters,” he said.

Kinoti said at least 10 people have so far been arrested in connection with Echesa’s case.

He was spoke at the Coast Regional Police Headquarters after the official opening of Mombasa’s Satellite Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Protection Unit.

On the Sh2.7 billion scandal touching the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) tenders, Kinoti said they have enough evidence to proceed with the matter.

“One thing we know, there has been a lot of corruption at KPA. We have investigated several cases and there are those that are already in court and those anticipated, with the approval of the Director of Public Prosecutions to take the criminals to court,” he said.

Kinoti added, “As far as DCI is concerned, we have not left any stone unturned. As we are speaking now, I still have a specialized ICT unit combing through the electronics systems that were used for syphoning public money.”

He said the evidentiary threshold is 100 per cent and they are awaiting DPP’s approval for arraignment of the suspects in court.